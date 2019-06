BIRMINGHAM, A.L. (WIAT-TV) A child is dead after drowning in a motel pool in Irondale on Friday night.

A Texas family was celebrating a family reunion at the Red Roof Motel on Crestwood Boulevard in Irondale when tragedy struck.

When no one was looking, a two-year-old girl jumped into the water, officials say. When family members realized the situation, it was too late.

She was taken to Children’s Hospital where she died at around 9 p.m.