Al Sigl’s “JustOne” campaign has over 8,000 participants

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Al Sigl announced Monday that 8,700 individuals participated in this year’s “JustOne” campaign.

2020 marked the 30th year of the project. Each year in February, Al Sigl sends blue envelopes to area mailboxes requesting “JustOne” dollar to help children and adults with special needs, who are served throughout the year by Al Sigl’s six member agencies.

The organization says they receive frequent expressions of gratitude in response to the campaigns inclusionary nature. “Many gifts include handwritten notes expressing appreciation for being asked to give an amount that lets everyone get involved,” noted the organization in a press release.

Al Sigl says 8,700 neighbors from across the region have donated online or mailed back their blue JustOne envelope with a dollar (or more) inside. Many gifts include handwritten notes. Sister Mariella writes, “We are happy to donate. You all do good for so many in the area – thank you!”

One donor, Sister Mariella, wrote to Al Sigl, “We are happy to donate. You all do good for so many in the area – thank you!”

Al Sigl Council member Joe Morelle, Jr. spoke with News 8 in January, and said over half a million envelopes go out during this campaign. He reflected on the importance of the inclusive nature of this fundraising effort: “The beauty of this event is really that people can give just one dollar. And they can put a dollar in this envelope and send it back, and it raises a lot of money for the Al Sigl Community of Agencies, which is extremely important. And we do this all during the month of February, so we’re pretty excited about that.”

‘Just One’ started as an attempt to fill a budget shortfall. It worked so well, Al Sigl brought it back for a second year and it has become a key fundraiser for the non-profit.

One donor Michael’s dollar arrived in the form of a dapper bow tie with George peeking from the center.

Al Sigl says each dollar works together to create opportunities for people of all abilities to be included in community life. The six member agencies of Al Sigl include CP-Rochester, Epilepsy-Pralid (which hosts the annual Chocolate Ball), Medical Motor Service, National Multiple Sclerosis Society Upstate New York Chapter, Rochester Hearing and Speech Center, and Rochester Rehabilitation.

Another doodle on the outside of one envelope brought smiles to the volunteers who share their time to help open the mail.

According to the organization, 1 in 8 people in the Greater Rochester Area have some form of disability. If you are interested in participating in the “JustOne” fundraising campaign, you can learn more and donate here.