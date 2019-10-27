Al Sigl celebrates Halloween with a benefit walk

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) – Eastview Mall hosted the annual Al Sigl walk on Sunday morning to help raise money to benefit thousands of children and adults with special needs in the Al Sigl community.

The walk was free and included breakfast, indoor trick-or-treating, kid-friendly entertainment, and a costume contest.

Individuals and teams were able to choose to raise funds for the entire Al Sigl Center or an individual agency including: CP Rochester; Epilepsy-Pralid; Medical Motor Service; National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Upstate NY Chapter; Rochester Hearing and Speech Center; and Rochester Rehabilitation.

To learn more about the Al Sigl Center click here.