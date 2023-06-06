ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hazy and smokey skies have been prevalent in western New York through much of the spring as fires burned through Alberta in western Canada. Now with wildfires much closer to our area in Quebec, along with other changes in our weather patterns, the smoke has been impacting air quality across our region.

According to Dr. Daniel Croft, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Medicine, Pulmonary Diseases and Critical Care at URMC, the smoke is mainly impacting a few more vulnerable groups.

“Number one asthma if you have asthma, these particles and this wood smoke from the forest fires will irritate your breathing,” said Dr. Croft.

It’s not just those with asthma, it’s also the very young and elderly, those with COPD, and even those at higher risk for heart attacks.

“Other issues that can arise from air pollution exposure include heart attacks and so if you have cardiovascular disease, you also need to be careful during the times of high pollution,” said Dr. Croft.

According to Dr. Croft, it’s as simple as staying indoors to stay healthy for now.

“For individuals that are sensitive to air pollution, we would recommend them staying indoors. Trying to limit if they do have to go outside, try to limit exertion because that can increase your exposure just for the time being,” said Dr. Croft.

If you do have to go outside he also recommends masking up like you might have during COVID, with either a surgical mask or an N95. And for those who don’t suffer from any type of respiratory or cardiac issues, for the most part, it is business as usual.

“If you do not have respiratory disease. If you don’t have a cardiovascular disease or other things that would make you vulnerable to you know asthma exacerbation, heart attack. You can go about your everyday activity,” said Dr. Croft.

Dr. Croft also wanted to remind people that this is a temporary issue while we wait for the smoke to clear out and that most of all, people shouldn’t panic.