Air filtration products needed to reopen gyms in ‘great demand,’ says contractor

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Air filtration products gyms need to reopen might be tough to come by because of high demand, one local contractor told News 8.

Edward Burns, a local HVAC contractor with Mech Tech HVAC, Inc., told News 8 it could take up to 6 to 8 weeks to get certain products.

“The issue is there’s a great demand,” said Burns. “And many facilities that are looking for these types of filters, there’s a long lead time,” said Burns.

New York State is requiring gyms to have a MERV-13 filter or higher to reopen. MERV-13 filters, Burns explained to News 8, filters out droplets containing COVID-19.

“It’s unfortunate that many of the products aren’t readily available,” Burns continued.

Alex Ness, owner Title Boxing Club in Pittsford, shared his excitement to get the chance to reopen.

“It’s very exciting,” said Ness, “and we have missed this.”

“Nobody loves this more than me, so I’m very excited about the prospect of [reopening],” said Ness.

Ness is in the process of evaluating whether his gym’s air filtration system meets the state’s guidelines, as well as adjusting to new guidelines, including putting down tape so clients keep social distance.

Health inspectors, according to New York State, will inspect gyms before or within two weeks of the gym’s reopening.

“For gyms especially that cannot retrofit air-handling systems for reasons of horsepower or airflow or filter size, standalone HEPA filters low to the ground are a great option for many types of these facilities,” Burns added.