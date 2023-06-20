CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three C-17 military aircraft were set to take off from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Tuesday, with one carrying a submersible capable of diving 6,000 meters in an effort to find a vessel that went missing Sunday morning near the site of the Titanic sinking.

The submersible coming from Western New York to help in the search was made by Pelagic Research Services, a company with offices in East Aurora. They’ve collaborated with entities like the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Gulf of Mexico Research Initiative, among others.

@news4buffalo photographer Dan Holland captured this video of a Pelagic shipping container being loaded onto the aircraft. pic.twitter.com/0VWCETNOD8 — Patrick Ryan (@patryanreports) June 20, 2023

Titan, the missing submersible, lost contact with its support vessel about an hour and 45 minutes after submerging into the northern Atlantic Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said. Five people were onboard.

In the water, the plan for Titan and its crew was to assess the Titanic wreck site, which is nearly two and a half miles below the surface of the water.

According to an Associated Press report, Canada’s Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Nova Scotia says Titan was reported overdue more than 400 miles south of St. John’s, Newfoundland.