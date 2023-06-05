ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— Buying a house can be exciting for both a first-time buyer and those who are finding their forever home.

High-interest rates, mixed with a seller’s market, leave some people in a ‘house-poor’ situation. ‘House poor,’ is a term that is defined as a homeowner spending more than 30 percent of their income on housing costs, according to a new study from the Chamber of Commerce – a product research company for real estate agents.

“Owning a home is part of the American Dream,” Ethan Wade, a financial expert from Bright Securities says. “Everyone wants to do it. That’s where you sow the roots of your family or whatever your long-term goals are.”

That dream can come with a heavy price tag.

“Housing costs are what we call PITI,” Brian Ohman, a mortgage lender and originator says. “So that’s your principal and interest and then taxes and insurance that you pay as far as your escrow mortgage.”

Wade adds unexpected costs to that list.

“When those unexpected expenses come up, you won’t have enough money set aside to be able to cover that expense,” Wade says.

Being aware of the current housing market is something that Ohman says can be beneficial.

“The fact that interest rates have gone up and prices have gone up,” Ohman says. “So those two factors put together mixed with rising insurance costs, due to more and more natural disasters happening throughout the U.S., and then also, of course, the rising taxes we have in our area. That has been like a total package that has caused mortgage payments to rise.”

Wade says that the best thing a home buyer can do is to save and create a solid budget. He adds that it may seem like a boring task, but it will help in the long run with unexpected housing costs down the line.