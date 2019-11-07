After GM strike, East Rochester auto shop waits for parts

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Following the end of the General Motors UAW strike, Doug McAvoy’s Camelot Auto in East Rochester is having a tough time getting parts.

“As the inventories are depleted, the dealers have been unable to get us parts,” said McAvoy.

“So we have a difficult time.”

One car in McAvoy’s shop had been waiting about two months for a part.

The strike came to an end about two weeks ago.

Can you guess what some of these car parts are? Camelot Auto in East Rochester says they’re having a tough time getting common parts because of the recent GM strike. We’ll hear from them tonight on @News_8 pic.twitter.com/mNGcc5syBj — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) November 7, 2019

GM sent News 8 the following statement: