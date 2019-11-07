wxbanner

After GM strike, East Rochester auto shop waits for parts

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Following the end of the General Motors UAW strike, Doug McAvoy’s Camelot Auto in East Rochester is having a tough time getting parts.

“As the inventories are depleted, the dealers have been unable to get us parts,” said McAvoy.

“So we have a difficult time.”

One car in McAvoy’s shop had been waiting about two months for a part.

The strike came to an end about two weeks ago.

GM sent News 8 the following statement:

“During the UAW strike against GM we were limited in our ability to shift service and repair parts from our locations around the country. Since the strike ended, we resumed shipments and we’re working to schedule overtime and take other steps to clear backlog of orders to minimize inconvenience to customers”

Jim Cain, GM Spokesperson

