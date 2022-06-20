RG&E says there will be no interruption in service

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Since February News 8 has been bringing you coverage on RG&E customers who received sky-high bills in the mail, only to be told they opted in for a green energy solar program. The high charges were due to ‘solar credits’ they were being billed for with a separate company.

This week, new developments: The solar company– Source Power– has defaulted on a payment, and one customer, Shirley King, is getting a notice of an amount due going away.

King says back in January, her billing from RG&E was ‘sporadic’ and she just could not get an accurate statement. “I don’t want to be faced with a bill for $1,200– which is what they sent me…”

King doesn’t remember specifically opting into any solar programs, that was more or less the Town of Brighton doing so. In February a bill hit her with a charge for solar credits due all at once, and she got bills with months of accumulated regular charges lumped all together.

“I pay my bills. I pay my bills. And I don’t like being in arrears,” she says.

After months of not getting answers from RG&E, in May she filed a charge with the Public Service Commission. Weeks later, the PSC called her on the solar charges from January.

“…for ‘stacked solar credit’, which I knew nothing about, that was going away,” she says, about $700.

Source Power, the solar company, said in a statement there’s been a billing issue with RG&E, where they were unable to collect $1.2 million in solar credits– which led to payment default. They are working now to reach a settlement.

In the meantime, customers who were on this green energy program, King says between 1,200 to 1,400 hundred of them, are going back to regular RG&E power.

“But, I just received an email from RG&E,” says King pointing to a letter.

RG&E is telling King she may receive an additional bill for charges through June 14th. “Meaning, they might be going back,” she says.

And who knows how far back in the billing cycle they might go. At this point, King just wants to get back to normal. “Because the way this has gone, we don’t know what we owe,” she says.

FULL STATEMENT FROM SOURCE POWER:

“A billing and crediting issue with RG&E, in which the utility’s regulatory interpretation resulted in our company not collecting over $1.2 million in solar credits, led to the NYISO payment default. Despite the financial hardship endured by our company, we are proud that participating communities have enjoyed savings of roughly $1.5 million from this partnership over the past 18 months. All consumers and developers have been made whole and we are pleased with the support we have received from municipal leadership and Joule to do what is right for the customer. We are working towards reaching a settlement with all involved parties that will keep the NYISO markets whole and ease the financial burden on our company. We look forward to continuing to serve consumers in the New York market.” Will May, CEO of Source Power Company

FULL STATEMENT FROM RG&E:

“We are here to serve our customers and there will be no disruption of service to any customers being returned to our service. If any customers have questions on their rates, they should call our customer service department at 1 (800) 743-2110.” Julio Saenz, RG&E

More on customers returning back to RG&E services can be read here.