After deadly shooting, Pittsburgh synagogue plans reopening

FILE – In this Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 file photo, a woman passes by the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. Leaders of the synagogue where worshippers were fatally shot last year want to rebuild and renovate the building, turning it into what they hope will be a symbol against hatred and “the center for Jewish life in the United States.” On Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 they outlined their vision for the Tree of Life building, where three congregations — Tree of Life, Dor Hadash and New Light — had gathered Oct. 27 when a gunman opened fire, killing 11 and wounding seven.. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Leaders of a Pittsburgh synagogue where 11 worshippers were fatally shot last year say they want to renovate the building into what they hope will be a “center for Jewish life in the United States” and a symbol against hatred.

Plans unveiled Friday for the Tree of Life synagogue include places for worship; memorial, education and social events; classrooms and exhibitions.

Tree of Life’s Executive Director Barb Feige says returning to the building will honor those killed on Oct. 27, 2018.

Federal prosecutors have charged 47-year-old Robert Bowers in the massacre. They are seeking the death penalty. His lawyers say the case would be over by now if prosecutors had accepted his guilty plea in return for a life term without parole.