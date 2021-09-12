Afghan rescue efforts temporarily halted due to measles outbreak

(CBS) – Flights coming from overseas full of Afghan evacuees trying to flee the Taliban have been halted. This comes after the discovery that four Afghans arrived in the United States with measles, The New York Times revealed.

This decision is just temporary. “A step recommended by the C.D.C. out of an abundance of caution,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday, September 10.

She said the four individuals with measles are all quarantining. The CDC is also perusing contact tracing. “We are also exploring measures to vaccinate people while they are still overseas,” she added.

This is another setback in the Biden Administration’s efforts to get all evacuees out of the country.

Thirteen U.S. service members and roughly 180 Afghans were killed by a suicide bomber at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on August 26.

“To those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone (who) wishes America harm, know this: We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay,” President Biden said after the senseless attack.

“Our hearts ache,” he added. “You feel like you’re being sucked into a black hole in the middle of your chest, with no way out.”

So far, about 60,000 people from Afghanistan have been evacuated.