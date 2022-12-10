ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Saturday is International Human Rights Day which honors a declaration that proclaims the rights that every human is entitled to, regardless of who they are or where they are from. The United Nations Association of the USA advocates for those rights, and is the largest grassroot organization supporting the United Nations with hundreds of chapters across the country, including in Rochester.

International Human Rights day is observed on the 10th of December every year, marking the day the United Nations adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Rachel Pittman is the executive director of the UNA-USA and explains, “This document proclaims the inalienable rights that everyone has as human beings, regardless of race, religion, politics, or other characteristics.”

Some of those rights include the right to work in just and favorable conditions, the right to social protection, the right to an adequate standard of living, the right to freedom of opinion, and the right to an education. These are all rights that may not be possible without the 74-year-old declaration.

Historically, human rights have been a consistent conversation as new ones come about or new definitions are formed. For example, in March, the UN Human Rights Council encouraged lawmakers to guarantee the right to housing and combat homelessness. However, as COVID eviction moratoriums began to expire on the federal and state level, the US Supreme Court struck down efforts by the Biden Administration to extend those moratoriums as the pandemic raged on. Various organizations such as the UN and Amnesty International have called this a violation of human rights.

Himaja Nagireddy is the 11th UNA-USA Youth Observer to the UN and says recognizing International Human Rights Day and advocating for all it stands for is important not only for her, but for all humans.

“For me, human rights means advocating for a more equitable today, a more equitable tomorrow, and a more equitable future for all generations to come,” Nagireddy said.

Virgil Parker is a Global Goals Ambassador for UNA-USA and a Rochester native. He said advocating for human rights in your own backyard is critical, and its why he does what he does.

“Our community has struggled historically, with poverty and maintaining quality educational experiences. We’ve been one of the most impoverished cities per capita in the state of New York and also in in terms of the rest of the country. Our retention rates, graduation rates, and the performance rates of our students have also struggled. But I’m very happy that when it comes to international human rights, we have people in our community, leaders, nonprofits, people in the private sector, who are working collectively to bring about solutions in engaging all stakeholders such as everyday Americans and natives of Rochester,” Parker said.

Some of the organizations in the Rochester area working to make a difference include the Multi-Craft Apprenticeship Preparation Program, the Rochester Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative, and Roc-the-Future, which is an organization that’s committed to helping students matriculate and get on a pathway to post secondary education.

Access to quality education is an aspect of human rights that Parker is particularly passionate about as his position of Global Goals Ambassador focuses on the UNA-USA’s Sustainable Development Goal #4 which is quality education.

“That’s why acknowledging International Human Rights day is important in terms of our Rochester community so that we can work collectively to get to a final objective of being a community, a city and a county that we can all be proud of,” Parker said.

On this International Human Rights Day, Parker urges community members to reach out to their local representatives and hold them accountable to making sure all human rights are seen and achieved.

“It really is the responsibility of every single one of us in our own pathways of life to advocate for the human rights of ourselves and other people,” Nagireddy said.

Rochester does have a UNA-USA chapter. If you would like to join and be apart of the work they do advocating for the rights of all people, you can do so by clicking here.