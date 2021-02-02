Advocacy centers call for compassionate mental health response after Rochester police pepper spray 9-year-old girl

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After police handcuffed and pepper-sprayed a 9-year-old girl in Rochester, family and children’s advocacy groups are speaking out on how this situation could have been handled differently, and what they’d like to see done in the future.

News 8 spoke the Willow Domestic Violence Center and the Bivona Child Advocacy Center, two organizations that deal with trauma in youth and adults. They agree, the girl in the video was going through something significant, and her actions might have been a call for help. In the future, they’re hoping to see more mental health professionals respond alongside the police.

“I have a 10-year-old daughter and when I saw that, my heart just broke,” says Meaghan de Chateauvieux, President and CEO of the Willow.

De Chateauvieux says the video of this 9-year-old being handcuffed and pepper-sprayed by Rochester police shows a plea for help.

“I also couldn’t help but see it as an anguished cry for help for our entire community,” she says.

De Chateauvieux says in these unprecedented times, the call for mental health is greater than ever. “For that child, in that moment and for everyone who is suffering right now,” she says.

And when it comes to mental health response, many are asking: ‘Where was the City’s Person in Crisis team to help?’ The City says the initial 911 call was for a stolen car, not something the team would respond to. Also, the PIC is still in a pilot phase and does not currently do co-response calls with RPD. The City says there was a resource available: Monroe County’s mental health team. Why they were not called, is a question for the police.

“I was heartbroken and I was horrified,” says Deb Rosen with the Bivona Child Advocacy Center, reacting to the video. She says perhaps there’s a chance for more training with basic de-escalation within the RPD when it comes to responding to these types of calls.



“What we saw was that child was not being interacted with in a compassionate manner. She was not being addressed by her name,” she says.

Rosen says she hopes in the future there will be co-response calls between mental health and police—- that blend she says might be able to calm situations like this and lower the temperature.

“Unfortunately, what we did not see is anyone trying to reassure her,” says Rosen.

“Having a skilled professional social worker or mental health counselor on-site in that moment could have achieved a different result,” adds de Chateauvieux



The City did say the PIC team’s pilot phase lasts until June 30th. The intent is to keep them and do co-response calls with police sometime after that date.