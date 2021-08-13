Adventure course coming to Beechwood neighborhood

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An adventure course is coming to the Beechwood Neighborhood in Rochester this month.

The park will be located at Grand Avenue and volunteers are needed to help finish construction.

Volunteers will get water and snacks, as well as necessary safety gear. Masks are also required on site.

“The beechwood teenagers specifically — that’s very important to our partners this year — they need a place where they can feel safe and belong. They do not have a space like that here in Beechwood,” Community Build Manager at Kaboom Bicky Rudd said.

Anyone can show up for a shift through Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon and afternoon shifts from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.