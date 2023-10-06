ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Advantage Federal Credit Union branches are collecting gift cards and select personal care items to celebrate the Veterans Outreach Center as the VOC celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Donations of new, packaged and unused items, grocery and pet store gift cards, restaurant and Visa gift cards in any denomination will be accepted through November 10.

Donors are invited to sign a personal note of gratitude when dropping off their donations. Gift cards and thank-you notes, in unsealed envelopes only, can be left with an Advantage branch representative.

“Being a veteran, I am very happy to be a part of this campaign,” Christopher Kirsch, branch manager at Advantage Federal Credit Union’s RIT Global Village campus location, and proud Navy Veteran, said. “I am so grateful that I work for a company that is willing promote Veteran causes.”

Advantage branch locations and a list of accepted items available are available here.

Image courtesy of Advantage Federal Credit Union