Advance technology to better detect prostate cancer in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Prostate cancer is the number one cancer in men. Until now, the standard treatment has been surgical removal or radiation of the entire prostate. New technology is allowing doctors at Rochester Regional Health’s urology department to better treat prostate cancer without damaging other healthy tissue.

Doctors say it is a distinct advantage for patients at Rochester General Hospital because they’ll be able to recover faster.

“It’s a major advancement, and I think a real game-changer. For men who have low localized prostate cancer,” said Dr. John Valvo, Rochester Regional’s Urology Specialist and roboticsurgery director.

Rochester Regional Health’s urology department is the only team in the region to offer this new technology. It’s called focal one high intensity focused ultrasound or HIFU for short. It uses real-time ultrasound three-d imaging to show is the precise location of prostate tumors in the tissue. Doctors say the technology zaps the affected area with high-intensity sound waves and heat. The FDA only recently cleared this treatment for prostate cancer.

“This is a minimally invasive cancer therapy that is an outpatient procedure. So, people will be able to resume their usual activities quite quickly from conventional surgery and even from minimally invasive surgery,” said Valvo.

About one in nine American men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer sometime within their lifetime, according to the hospital. About 200-thousand men are diagnosed with it every year. Doctor Valvo says it’s critical to stay on top of recommended screenings.

“This type of disease has minimal symptoms early on. There are symptoms when there’s an advanced disease. Of course, that’s one thing we want to avoid. the earlier it is detected, the more adequate and better capable way of treating them,”



Doctor Valvo recommends men age 50 and over have annual examinations, especially if they have a strong family history of prostate cancer. If so, then he says they should get screened at the age of 40.