Advance Care Directives and Health Care Proxies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Jeff Harp of Highland Family Medicine discussed the importance of having a Health Care Proxy and Advance Care Directive in place for your medical care Monday during News 8 at Sunrise.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need to have your intentions known and someone designated to help carry them out in the event you become incapacitated.

Dr. Harp explained to have your intentions in writing you should fill out a MOLST form — Medical Orders for Life-Saving Treatment. Consult your primary care physician to fill one out.