‘Adopt A Webster Senior’ celebrates Class of 2020

Every mother anticipates their child’s high school graduation. A group of webster moms is finding new ways to celebrate in the age of COVID-19.

The group is called “Adopt A Webster Senior.” People can sponsor a senior, and send them care packages. Marissa Nicastro is a senior who received one.

“It felt really good to know I’m cared about,” she said, “Even if I’m not having the same special senior year everyone else would have”

“Senior Fairies” is another group that has a similar goal. They have over 2,000 members on Facebook.