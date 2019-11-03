Adopt-a-Hydrant volunteers clear streets after windstorm

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Volunteers from Adopt-a-Hydrant spent their Sunday morning clearing the streets of East Rochester of leaves and debris leftover from Thursday evening’s windstorm.

Most of the leaves had fallen in the neighborhoods of E Hickory Street and E Ivory Street.

Adopt-a-Hydrant helps make sure fire hydrants and community streets are clear of the elements to help keep the community safe and so that local firefighters and law enforcement are able to respond to emergency situations efficiently.