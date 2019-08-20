ROC the Riverway promenade project needs more money

Due to change in developer's design, total price tag of project going up by more than 30%.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — City officials say ROC the Riverway’s Promenade project is in its ‘home stretch,’ but a City Council vote Tuesday could halt progress.

Construction for the Promenade at Erie Harbor Park is scheduled to be completed by this fall, but now the development needs more money.

The original estimated price tag in 2016 was $600,000. According to a proposal on the Rochester City Council agenda, because of a change in the developer’s design, it’s now going to cost an extra $221,000, to a maximum total of $821,000 — more than 30% over budget.

The city council has to vote on the increase and change in the agreement. According to the proposal, the amendatory compensation amount will be funded from the 2019-20 Cash Capital.

Officials say the Promenade project will create more access to the riverfront and livable space, with a building being constructed along side it that can be used for offices and housing units.

“We’re at the home stretch for the promenade work, right by the Dinosaur and the Nathaniel development,” said Norman Jones, Commissioner for the Department of Environmental Services for the City of Rochester. “We have some final touches to go through, but soon it will be open for the public. It’s just another opportunity for us to embrace this amazing river that we have in our downtown corridor.”

Jones added the corridor will look completely different in three years as much of the Roc the Riverway projects will be finishing. He hopes it’ll attract tourism to the Flower City.

City Council’s meeting is tonight starting at 7 p.m. at City Hall.