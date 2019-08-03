Adams Street Church holds outreach event

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)– The Greater Adams Street Church of God by Faith held a community outreach and free shopping event on Saturday. The event also had family-fun activities including face painting, gospel music, and a free barbecue.

This is the 2nd year the event has been hosted.

The Adams Church serves a monthly distribution site for Foodlink, distributing food to hundreds of Rochester residents.

The church also hosts spirituality meetings for those dealing with drug, alcohol, or addictions of any kind.

“The mission of the church is to serve the community,” event coordinator Altermease Lewis said. “We’re coming outside of the four walls of the church building to fellowship with our neighbors and community residents.”