WDKX radio host Tariq Spence welcomes all during his AM show.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Andrew Langston birthed WDKX (103.9 FM) in 1974 to make life better for Rochester’s African-American community.

For the last two decades, Tariq Spence has lent his voice to that mission.

As a morning host, Spence entertains and informs, always encouraging people to speak their mind.

His interview with Adam his the fourth in our series of talks with local radio personalities. It will air on News 8 at 5:30.