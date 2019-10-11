Adam Interviews Mick Foley

Mick Foley talks about his career and charity work while visiting a fan in Canandaigua.

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — Former WWE pro wrestler Mick Foley had a smile for everyone as he entered the Thompson Health nursing home in Canandaigua, but he was there primarily to see one person: Wilma Gibson, 92.

Wilma had been best friends with Foley’s grandmother and when the nursing home staff offered to fulfill a wish for Wilma she said she wanted a visit from Mick Foley.

Family contacted family and they found out Foley was going to be in Western New York in early October.

So, while on his way to Syracuse, Foley cut south to say hi.

Adam then grabbed a quick interview to ask him during his visit to ask Foley about his career and dedication to charity and volunteering.

