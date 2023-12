Persichitti recounts watching the flag go up at Iwo Jima

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Bob Persichitti is quick with a story and he has more than a century’s worth of stories to pull from.

The 101-year-old WWII veteran and former Rochester City School District teacher sat down with Adam Chodak at his home at Solstice Senior Living in Fairport to share some of them.

For a more detailed look at Persichitti’s life, you can read his book, Bob’s Book: Building an American Life.