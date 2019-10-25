Adam Interviews Howard Konar

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — Hi. This is Adam.

My grandfather and two brothers moved to Rochester after surviving the Holocaust.

The youngest brother, Bill, found success in business here and eventually dedicated much of his success into philanthropy.

The Bill and Sheila Konar Foundation is one of the most charitable in our area.

Bill’s son, Howard, has picked up where Bill left off in business and generosity.

But he’s also picked up a side project that’s anything but.

A couple years ago he started Common Ground, an effort to promote civil and productive political discourse.

This interview explores that campaign.