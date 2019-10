Gary Beikirch uses his Medal of Honor to highlight the sacrifice of many.

Medal of Honor recipient discusses the award's boon and burden

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — Gary Beikirch is known to many as a war hero, but to thousands of students he’s Mr. B, the Greece Arcadia Middle School guidance counselor who was always there with an open ear.

But his work with kids was never a guarantee.

He struggled mightily after returning to the U.S.

This interview with Adam explores his journey from desperation to inspiration.