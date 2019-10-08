Adam Interviews Comptroller DiNapoli

Comptroller says his audit of RCSD budget might take months

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — The Rochester office of the NYS Comptroller’s Office is being told to put other work aside and focus on the Rochester City School District.

The district recently announced a surprise $30 million budget shortfall triggering fears of mass layoffs and questions of how this could happen when all looked healthy just a few months ago.

Comptroller DiNapoli announced last week that his office would go line by line in an audit of the budget.

DiNapoli was in Rochester Monday and sat down with Adam Chodak to talk about what this audit might look like and produce.