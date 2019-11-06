Adam Bello’s top priorities for his first term as County Executive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Adam Bello will be working on putting together a transition team after being elected to the Monroe County Executive Office.

#BREAKING: Democrat Adam Bello has defeated Republican incumbent Cheryl Dinolfo for Monroe County Executive. #ROC https://t.co/5vFzh7lLd9 — News 8 – WROC-TV (@News_8) November 6, 2019

The Democrat told News 8 he wants to hit the ground running once he’s sworn-in come January.

“I want to thank the voters in Monroe County for placing their confidence and trust in me to lead this community. I’m looking forward to getting to work,” Bello said Wednesday morning, just a few hours after delivering a victory speech to supporters.

Bello wants to build a stronger economic development plan during his first year.

“Building an economic climate so that everybody can be successful. Regardless of who you are, who you know, and where you live. That’s going to be a long term project we’re working on,” said Bello.

Other priorities include attacking the opioid crisis by continuing to partner with local prevention resources and law enforcement. Additionally, create a director position that oversees the implementation of that effort. Also, early intervention programs for children.

“Offer real services to our children and families through early intervention programs, child protective service investments, and start to move the needle on some of these challenges that face our community. Those are things we want to do right out of the gate,” said Bello.

With a Republican-controlled county legislature, Bello said he’s no stranger of crossing party lines to get things done and thinks he’ll work well with them moving forward.

“Governing is about bringing people together and finding real solutions. that’s what I’m going to focus on,” said Bello.

Another big top priority for Bello in 2020 is everyone to be counted during the 2020 census because it determines to fund programs and initiatives in Monroe county.

It has been 28 years since a Democrat held the top position in Monroe county.