ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Adam Bello was sworn into the Office of Monroe County Executive on Saturday morning at a public ceremony in the Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre in Rochester.

The ceremony introduced the Bello Administration and gave Bello the chance to announce his goals while in office.

U.S. Congressman Joe Morelle, New York State Attorney General Letitia James, New York State Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, and other local and state officials were in attendance.