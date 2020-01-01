Adam Bello: Day one and right to work

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) Day one on the job for County Executive Adam Bello was not spent recouping after a festive New Year’s Eve. He spent his time touring the emergency operations center, learning the ins and outs of crisis management.



“(I met) with the emergency operations staff to make sure that we have all the pieces in place in the event of an emergency and that I’m up to speed on what the procedures are,” says Bello.



Bello was also looking ahead to the first 90 days of his term, and things he’d like to hit the ground running with. Goals he says stay true to his campaign.



“The opioid crisis and how we’re protecting people in the community. We’re going to talk about the economy and how we’re making sure this economy is working for everybody, regardless of who you are,” he says.



Bello says some of the progress he hopes to make is thanks to outgoing County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo and past leaders. He says this area is resilient, and has a great foundation to expand upon.



“Now we’re looking for ‘how do we take that next step,’ how do we take advantage of the colleges and universities we have…all these great young people who call Monroe County home. All these great natural assets we have,” he adds.