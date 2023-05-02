GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Tuesday was the grand opening for the new Acute Kids Pediatric Urgent Care in Gates.

The new location is at 24 Spencerport Road. The group opened its first location in Webster back in 2019.

Since then, staff tells News 8 they’ve cared for nearly 40,000 patients.

“Kids are not little adults. They require special care, special education, and a setting that is really unique. It’s fun, we’re all moms, we love kids, our exams on the floor, playing with these kids to establish a rapport. So it’s a fun and family friendly environment, ” said Chrysa Charno, CEO of Acute Kids.



On-site services include sick visits, lacerations, injuries, x-rays, flu, IV hydration and COVID rapid testing. Results of tests and x-rays are available immediately.

Services are open for infants through 23-years-of-age.



