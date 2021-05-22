Activists call for the passage of Daniel’s Law, celebrate Prude’s life

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)- A week of action calling for the passage of Daniel’s Law came to an end Saturday at the Five.

The legislation would establish state and regional mental health response councils, which would permit mental health professionals to respond to mental health and substance abuse emergencies and was named after Daniel Prude.

Prude’s family walked with activists and lawmakers across Rochester in support of the legislation. A resource fair to raise awareness for Black mental health care and to honor Daniel Prude`s life followed.

Activists have taken to calling the Five “Daniel Prude Square.”