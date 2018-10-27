Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PITTSBURGH, P.A. (CBS) - There is an active shooting scene in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood near the Tree of Life synagogue, CBS Pittsburgh reported. Eleven people have been confirmed dead.

Gov. Tom Wolf said he was heading to the scene of the shooting and would be providing first responders "with whatever help they need."

"These senseless acts of violence are not who we are as Americans," Wolf said in a statement. "My thoughts right now are focused on the victims, their families and making sure law enforcement has every resource they need."

Police identified the gunman as 48-year-old Robert Bowers. Bowers surrendered after an exchange of gunfire with police and is in custody.

Bowers was armed with a possible AK 47 and two pistols and had barricaded himself in a room at the synagogue, a law enforcement source told CBS News.

There was no evidence of an explosive device or any further threat to the public, Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said in a news conference. "It's a very horrific crime scene. It's one of the worst that I've seen," he said.

Three officers were shot during the incident. Reports say their injuries are non-life-threatening.

When asked if the shooting should prompt new gun laws, President Trump said, "If they had protection inside, the results would have been far better."

"If there was an armed guard inside the temple, they would have been able to stop him, maybe there would have been nobody killed, except for him, frankly," Trump said.