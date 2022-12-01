ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was stabbed at the 100 block of Weyl St. late Thursday evening.

Rochester Police Officers responded to a report of a male being stabbed. Upon their arrival, they located a 31-year-old male had been stabbed.

Officers say the man was stabbed at least once in upper body.

He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

There are currently no suspects in custody, according to Rochester Police.

Officers ask anyone with information to call 911.

