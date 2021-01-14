Action for Better Community holds racism as public health crisis series

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Action for a Better Community is kicking off 2021 with a virtual conference series.

“Racism is a Public Health Crisis — Attacking Two Pandemics” is a conference that will showcase speakers with expertise in racial justice, economic development, community organizing and more.

Action for a Better Community said it wants every attendee to walk away with one goal in mind — to intentionally uplift every voice to promote equity and justice for all.

“When we start talking about race in this country, it stirs up a range of emotions in me,” Board Chair Brian Duncan said. “Which usually ends with me lamenting the questions of what is so difficult about quality equity and fairness? Why does something as simple as skin color divide us?”

The conference series will continue on January 21 and January 28.