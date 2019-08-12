Abundance Co-Op ridding plastic bags before state ban goes into effect

Plastic water bottles are seen bundled up in a bag belonging to a person who collect bottles for the refund, Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in New York. Two New York lawmakers say Wednesday that they’re optimistic that a ban on single-use plastic shopping bags could be included in the spending plan that’s due Sunday. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York state’s ban on single use plastic bags will go into effect in March 2020, but a local grocery store is getting rid of the plastic bags beforehand.

Abundance Food Co-Op, on South Avenue in Rochester, will no longer offer single-use plastic grocery bags, effective September 1, 2019.

We're saying GOODBYE to plastic grocery bags starting Sept 1!

On its website, Abundance says the store sees this as a positive move toward reducing environmental waste.

Customers are encouraged to bring reusable shopping bags when they shop, and the story will continue to offer paper grocery bags in a variety of sizes, that come with a surcharge of 10 centers per paper bag.

There is also a bag exchange at the store. The bucket can be found behind the register, where anyone can leave reusable bags they no longer need for someone else to pick up. Think of it as a take-a-penny, leave-a-penny tray.

Abundance used to offer a 5 cent refund for customers who used reusable bags, but said on their website that because reusable bags are becoming the “culturally-accepted norm,” they will be discontinuing that program.

The plastic bag ban law going into effect next year does not apply to bags used for bulk or produce.