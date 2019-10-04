Abortion appeals awaiting Supreme Court action

FILE – In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. The Supreme Court is allowing nationwide enforcement of a new Trump administration rule that prevents most Central American immigrants from seeking asylum in the United States. The justices’ order late Wednesday, Sept. 11, temporarily undoes a lower court ruling that had blocked the new asylum policy in some states along the southern border. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Both sides of the abortion debate are waiting to see if the Supreme Court adds new disputes over state abortion regulations to its election-year docket.

On Friday the court is expected to announce new cases it will consider in the term that begins next week.

The justices met in private earlier this week to discuss the hundreds of appeals that piled up over the summer. In recent years, they have announced new cases they’ve accepted for full review in advance of the term’s start on the first Monday in October.

The most significant of those pending appeals are cases involving abortion regulations in Louisiana and Indiana.

The Louisiana case involves a requirement that doctors who perform abortions have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital. The law could leave the state with just one abortion clinic.

The high court in February indicated it would take a thorough look at the case when Chief Justice John Roberts joined with the court’s four liberal justices to block the law, at least temporarily. The Louisiana law is virtually identical to a Texas law the Supreme Court struck down in 2016, when Justice Anthony Kennedy was on the bench and before President Donald Trump’s two high-court picks, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, joined and shifted the court to the right.

The Indiana mandate would force women to undergo an ultrasound at least 18 hours before having an abortion, replacing a requirement that did not specify when the examination must take place. An appeals court found that new law would impose lengthy travel and additional expenses on some women.

A third abortion-related appeal involves a challenge to a Chicago ordinance that stops protesters from getting within 8 feet (2.4 meters) of people entering abortion clinics and other health care facilities without their consent.

Anti-abortion activists had challenged the Chicago law as a violation of their free speech rights. The federal appeals court in Chicago upheld the law, though grudgingly.