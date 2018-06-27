Abigail Hernandez taken into ICE custody after guilty plea

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - Abigail Hernandez has been taken into custody by immigration officials after her guilty plea Wednesday morning.

Hernandez, who is in the country under DACA, had been held in Monroe County Jail since her arrest in February. Bail was set for Hernandez to prevent her from being moved to detainment by ICE.

In a news release Wednesday afternoon, deputies say Hernandez was "returned to the care and custody" of ICE.

10:33 a.m.

Abigail Hernandez, the Dreamer accused of making threats against a Rochester school, has entered a guilty plea to falsely reporting an incident.

Hernandez was arrested this year after the threat was found on the Facebook page for East High.

During a news conference in February, police said the threat appeared to be credible and a gun was found in Hernandez's home. But, her father said the gun belonged to him and claimed Hernandez didn't have the mental capabilities to do what officers were saying.

Police, however, said they were able to trace the threat back to Hernandez's phone.

Hernandez was indicted on a charge of making a terroristic threat. However, she pleaded to a lesser charge: falsely reporting an incident. We're told she will be sentenced to three years of supervised released, but no further jail time.

However, Hernandez is in the country under DACA and we're told she still faces possible deportation for the crime.