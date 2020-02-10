AARP driving course teaches elderly to drive safely, save money

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Those who are elderly, and still want to improve their driving skills got schooled Monday at an AARP smart driver course at the Jewish Community Center. The class was for everyone, but it was more geared towards elderly.

The a-a-r-p told said that some of the biggest issues with drivers who are elderly is their lack of using turn signals, and staying in their lanes.

Leading the course is Patrick fox from AARP. He says that New York state offers a program that allows people to gain a 10% insurance education deduction for three years.

Judy Branch came to save money, but she soon figured out that there was more to learn. She thought she knew everything about driving, but admits she learned a thing or two after being a part of the AARP smart driver course.

“Everything changing in your body as you get older,” Branch said. “I really didn’t think my reaction was less, and all that I thought it was the same as it was when i was younger, but it isn’t.”

“Anybody that wants to take it will be really good,” Branch said. “I’m going to be a better driver; I really am.”

Hammering home why classes for the elderly are important, Fox says the course instructor says it comes down to habits. Especially ones that hang around for a long time.

“You want to improve your good habits and check your bad habits,” Fox says. “As we age, we habituate, and that makes and it’s very difficult to break down a habit.”