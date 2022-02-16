'We want to go away, we want to warm up'

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Elizabeth Carey with AAA says bookings last month for trips were up 250% compared to last year.

“What we’re seeing is a pent-up demand where a lot of people are saying ‘We want to go away, we want to warm up,'” Carey said.

Orlando is a top destination spot right now — followed by Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Cancun, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. Families are ready to take to the skies again as President’s Day vacation/break hits classrooms next week.

“The holidays were busy, but now February break, the family is heading out, it’s a tradition for a lot of families and we expect that to continue through Easter break.”

For many, this might be the first time taking a big trip in two years, and flying just doesn’t appeal to them at the moment.

“We’re going to load up the van or SUV, and they’re taking road trips down to places like Savannah, Georgia, the Outer Banks, anywhere along the east coast there including Myrtle Beach,” she says.

Before hitting the road or catching your flight, Carey says rules have changed —and changed back— and changed again— over the past two years. “Masks are required at all airports and on all aircraft, so remember that mask. If you’re traveling, take several masks,” she says adding, “take hand sanitizer, make sure they protect their personal safety. Make sure you’re aware of your surroundings. Take your vaccination card.”

And don’t forget your travel insurance. Carey says if you test positive for COVID-19 and you’re stuck out of the country, it can help. “There are different insurances out there that will cover your stay at the hotel,” she says.

Carey also said right now, there are some incredible deals on cruise ships if you’re thinking of hitting the high seas. For more travel deals, follow this link.