AAA: Gas prices rise two cents due to Iran tensions

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Usually, rising tensions in the Middle East lead to price shocks to U.S. motorists.

According to AAA, gas prices have risen about two cents nationwide since Friday. Any threat to oil globally is what impacts prices.

That’s the impact for those here in the United States, but people traveling across the Atlantic may have some other concerns. Travel agent Christine Randise said not many people travel to the Middle East in the first place, but they monitor all situations going on in the world.

She said they advise travelers as best they can, but ultimately it’s the traveler’s choice where to go, or not.

If people are going over to Europe and have concerns about being near the unrest, Randise said she tries to put distance into perspective.

“We correlate destinations as we would here in the U.S., so people can understand the difference between how far away you are from where you are actually traveling, to where the unrest is happening, and sometimes it does make them feel better to have that in their mind that, ‘okay, if I’m here but across the country, something in California is going on it’s not really going to affect me much,'” said Randise.

Randise said they rely on the State Department website for the best advice on world travel.