Victor man shares his experience as a first responder on 9/11

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Andy Stromfeld is known for his work leading the Fishers Fire Department. But before that, he was a first responder at Ground Zero.

Stromfeld was a 20-year veteran with the New York Police Department on 9/11. He says the day started just like any other day.

“Then the second plane hit and it changed everything in that moment,” said Stromfeld.

Stromfeld and his unit were sent out to help anyone they could find. He remembers people running scared and confused. He says it was tough to see devastation around him. But in order to help others, he had to put his feelings aside.

“I don’t care who you are it makes you pretty sad knowing that a lot of people are losing their lives right in front of you and there is nothing you can do about it right now,” said Stromfeld.

Sometimes he finds it hard to deal with the memories.

“Some people had jumped from the upper floors and it was three people together. They were holding hands as they were coming down all the way to the ground.”

He says everyone should know about 9/11 and no one should ever forget.

According to Stromfeld, “25,000 people were taken out of those building that morning and are alive today. That is the largest rescue operation that was successful in our history.”

Stromfeld retired shortly after 9/11 because of medical problems. He has battled two episodes of cancer since the attacks 18 years ago.