ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Employees at the Rochester Amazon delivery station and Rochester Mayor Warren’s office teamed up on Sunday to donate 1,000 school backpacks to local families.

The event took place at George Mather Fobres School No. 4 in Rochester on Dr. Samuel McCree Way.

The donation event was meant to help students in kindergarten through eighth grade through summer learning and potential remote learning in September.