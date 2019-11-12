A snow falling & slushy roads commute Tuesday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Is it Christmas in November? That’s what it looked like as hundreds woke up to significant first snow on the ground Tuesday morning.

Salt trucks and snowplows were out in full force after an overnight blanket of white covered the area. It made a sloppy morning commute.

“It’s nothing new. This is nothing,” said Mike Zaso, a driver in Rochester.

For others, their regular morning commute took longer than usual.

“It’s been over an hour,” said Shelly Bogino, who drove to Rochester from her home in Williamson Tuesday morning. It usually takes her less. “About a half an hour. The roads are not that bad.”

News 8 had team coverage on Tuesday morning. One team was on the roadways in the wintery weather. Some of the elements many drivers encountered were snow falling, slushy streets, snow-dusted streets, and trucks spreading salt.

According to officials, speed is the number one factor of car crashes in these weather conditions.

For Zaso, whose job is mostly outside, didn’t seem to mind the snowy roads. However, driver carelessness did raise a concern

“People who don’t brush their car off. Aggressive drivers. There are probably a few other things that I forgot,” said Zaso.

A snowy reminder of what’s to come. Remember, winter doesn’t even officially start until December 21st.