ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Pulaski Library, a historic landmark in the Rochester area will soon be torn down after a two-alarm fire Wednesday morning.

Firefighters said the fire spread quickly to the first two floors of the building, starting in the back of the building, stretching along the roof.

Local historians are now reflecting on the building’s history.

Built in the 1930s, the Pulaski Library provided not only books, but memories, for over sixty years.

Opening originally as the Hudson Avenue Branch Library, historians say the building was the second permanent library constructed by the city, later named the Pulaski Library.

In 1933, a plaque to General Pulaski was dedicated within the library. And so, it was fitting everyone called it the Pulaski Branch after that,” Rochester City Historian Christine Ridarsky said.

The library closed in 1994 due to high maintenance costs, according to Ridarsky. After news broke the library would close, she says advocates fought to keep it operating.

“Immediately we had the Polish community organizations trying to find funding to save it, they established a foundation right way to start raising money,” Ridarsky said. “When that didn’t work, you saw group 14621 trying to raise funds.”

After trial and error for many years, local organization Landmark Society, sought out to find ways to repurpose the building as part of its ‘Five to Revive’ program, which brings new life to buildings that need attention in the area.

Associate Director Larry Francer says not being able to revive the former library due to the fire is devastating but hopes the memories will help to keep its spirit alive.

“Buildings live through the people who have been through it,’ Francer said. “You walk through a historic building, and you really, you can feel it, you can feel all of the history of the building and everything that happened to people personally.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.