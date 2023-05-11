ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Broadway Theatre League (RBTL) invited high school students from 37 area schools to participate in the 25th annual Stars of Tomorrow recognition ceremony Thursday at RBTL’s Auditorium Theatre. Some 2,000 students their families, friends and drama instructors packed the theatre as the drama kids performed selections from their high school musicals.

“We had quite a few The Addams Family productions, we had a few Matilda, some Wizard of Oz. We had some new shows this year, Amelie we’re seeing for the first time but no two schools are ever the same. No two productions are ever the same, that’s what makes it really exciting,” said Holly Valentine the Director of Education at RBTL.

At the end of the night a group of students will move on to compete in the Stars of Tomorrow NYC Bound on May 24th. On that day, two performers will be chosen to represent our community in New York City at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, also known as “The Jimmy Awards” later this summer.

This is the 11th year that WROC News 8 has partnered with RBTL. Evening Anchor Theresa Marsenburg welcomed the audience and invited everyone to log on to RochesterFirst.com starting May 12th at Noon and visit the exclusive Starts of Tomorrow webpage where invited nominees for the Jimmy Awards will be featured, and you can text a vote to choose a Fan Favorite.

The student with the most votes will receive a prize pack which includes four VIP Box Seats to Frozen this fall at RBTL’s Auditorium Theatre, reserved parking and four passes to The President’s Club before the show.