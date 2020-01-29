A new mission for GRHF helps non-profits meet community needs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greater Rochester Health Foundation is using a new focus on its mission to help area non-profits help underserved needs in our community.

GRHF President & CEO Matt Kuhlenbeck discussed the vision behind the new mission along with Mary Starks, Vice President for the Rochester Black Nurses Association, Wednesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“Over the past year we really took an opportunity to relook at who and what we are for this region, and our purpose,” said Kuhlenbeck. “When we came to the end of that journey, we felt that our past mission statement really didn’t reflect the work that we were doing and that wanted to and so our new mission statement is to pursue and invest in solutions that create a healthier region where all people can thrive. We center that on equity. And it’s in recognition that not everybody is starting in the same place, and with our limited resources, we need to prioritize those that need a leg up, as opposed to those who are already doing well. And with that, we’re looking at – how do we bring community voice into our decision making? How do we hear from those who are going to be the recipients of the services that we support in our decision making as well?”

One way the GRHF is fueling the new mission is through its Community Health Grant Program. “The Community Health Grant Program is one of the many grant programs that we offer,” explained Kuhlenbeck. “It’s really focused on small organizations that are trying to make a change within their neighborhoods, within their communities, to really drive home what their residents and their clients are saying is most important to them. So the grants are between $1,000 and $35,000, and they really focus on organizations that, honestly, most have operating budgets of less than $250,000 on an annual basis.”

One of the grant recipients last year was the Rochester Black Nurses Association. “The grant was for $12,500 and it’s to be used in the community health arena,” said Starks. “So we decided to do youth and mental health first aid training for both our members and for the community. It’s a two-part series. The first part is training our own members, and then the next part is actually training a couple of our members to be instructors, so those instructors can go out to community centers, schools, wherever the community needs us, to talk about mental health first aid for youth, usually between the ages of 12 and 18 years old.”

Starks said the funding was a huge boost to the organization. “We know that mental health can be a stigma in the community. And it’s also very important to address 12 to 18-year-olds because this is when we see more of a crisis. So using this, we can actually go out and help these teenagers and young kids during a crisis moment. We help them to know the signs and where they can find these resources.”

Kuhlenbeck said the next round of funding for the grants is just about to open up on February 3. “Information can be found on TheGRHF.org. We’re also offering workshops. So a lot of the organizations that we work with have never written a grant before. They may be ministries, or they may be smaller organizations and so we want to coach them through that process and help them support their application to us, from their idea all the way through the final decision being made on our end.”

For more information about the Rochester Black Nurses Association, which is affiliated with the University of Rochester School of Nursing, visit the U of R School of Nursing website.