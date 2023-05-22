ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department wants more police officers to join them. On Monday, they partnered with the city’s community volunteer recruitment team to launch a new recruitment campaign.

The campaign titled “A Challenge and a Charge: A More Responsive Rochester” will try to partner with different communities across Rochester, such as faith leaders, residents, businesses, educators, and government officials.

The objective of the campaign is to widen the applicant pool for police recruitment. Organizers say recruiting has been tough lately and attribute that to growing distrust of police over the last few years. They say the community’s support is essential.

“I don’t care how much planning law enforcement does if we don’t have the cooperation and the participation from the citizens… it’s for not. We definitely need the community to help us recruit qualified applicants, ” says Deputy Chief Keith Stith with the RPD Special Operations Unit.

Organizers are hoping for one thousand applicants who would then take an exam in September.