A look at Jewish Senior Life’s short-term rehabilitation program

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Jewish Senior Life recently increased their capacity of housing patients who need transitional care after being hospitalized before going home. They are the largest post-acute care provider in Monroe County.

It is called mySuccess Short-Term Rehabilitation Program. It increased their capacity from 68 to 88 short term beds.

Some of the new amenities include a wellness center where patients can do therapy exercises. Also, private readiness suites, where patients and their families can work with a therapist to help them prepare for daily tasks.

The CEO says it is all about creating the right environment to ensure patients have a speedy recovery before returning home while building relationships with patients.

“When I get a chance to sit down and talk to our staff, staff who have been around for 20 years, and hear them articulate the changes this has meant to them personally. They can get to know the residents on a more intimate level, they have time to spend with them and build relationships, they have time to spend one on one with them it’s very rewarding,” said Michael King, President & CEO.

The Jewish Senior Life’s mySuccess is the only carf-certified program in the Rochester area. That means it’s held to the highest standards in quality of care and patient outcomes.

