ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An exciting day for some local Rochester City School District students as they spent their day meeting some new companions.

We caught up with them over at A Horses Friend, a camp located in Rush. They are participating in a summer program, and on Wednesday morning, they spent time with the camp’s horses, learning to ride and care for the animals.

Organizers say the goal is to expose inner-city kids to new experiences they probably wouldn’t have had otherwise, teaching lessons like responsibility and trust in a relaxing rural setting.

Matthew Doward, the founder and program director, says, “It’s a great fulfillment because I am taking a person, whether an adult or a kid, and giving them the opportunity to do something that they may have wanted to do for quite a while but in most circumstances. Especially with the financial hardships that come with owning a horse… wouldn’t get that opportunity.”

Organizers say there are tons of opportunities for those who want to get involved. For more information, visit ahorsesfriend.org.